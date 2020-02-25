The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying a vehicle and driver involved in a Jan. 31 hit-and-run collision in the area of Mohawk Street and Latina Drive.
At around 7:04 p.m., the suspect vehicle was involved in a collision with a motorcyclist, which resulted in significant injuries to the motorcyclist, according to BPD.
The suspect vehicle is described as a possible newer model four-door Lexus with damage to the rear driver’s side quarter panel, BPD said in a release.
The suspect is described as a possibly Hispanic man, in his late 30s to early 40s, heavy set, and short with possibly shaved hair, BPD said in a release.
