The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying two April 19 burglary suspects at Kendrick Elementary School, located at 2200 Faith Ave.
The first suspect is described as a Hispanic boy about 14 to 17 years old, who was wearing a gray shirt and black jeans at the time of the incident. The second suspect is either a white or Hispanic boy about 14 to 17 years old, who was wearing a black Santa Cruz sweatshirt and gray shorts at the time of the incident.
Anyone with further information is encouraged to call the BPD at 327-7111 or Detective Montgomery at 326-3592.
