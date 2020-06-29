The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying two Feb. 2 shoplifting suspects at Famous Footwear, located at 5243 Gosford Road.
In a news release, BPD described the first suspect as a Hispanic man, about 20 to 25 years old, standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-9, weighing about 160 pounds, with black hair and a trimmed beard.
The second suspect is described as a Hispanic woman, 20 to 25 years old, standing between 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-6, with a medium build, dark hair and a tattoo above her left eyebrow, BPD said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Ryan Clark at 326-3858 or BPD at 327-7111.
