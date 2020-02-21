The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying two suspects wanted for a December theft from an unlocked vehicle at the AM/PM, located at 2301 F Street.
On Dec. 24, 2019, the suspects arrived at the business in a white Cadillac, according to BPD.
The first suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, between 50 and 60 years old, who was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and a gray fedora at the time of the incident, BPD said in a news release.
The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 20 and 30 years old, who was wearing purple and black sweatshirt, dark pants and black socks with sandals at the time of the incident, BPD said in a release.
BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this case to contact 327-7111 or senior officer Guinn at 326-3273.
Two of those three people in the three pictures are described in this article...
