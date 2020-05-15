The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying a suspect wanted for a May 9 theft of a catalytic converter in the 2700 block of Chester Lane.
BPD described the suspect as a heavy-set Hispanic or white man, who was wearing a white T-shirt and tan pants at the time of the incident.
The suspect’s vehicle is described as a white four-door vehicle with black wheels, BPD said in a news release.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 327-7111 or Detective Jeff Martin at 201-8610.
