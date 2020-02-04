The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance in identifying suspects wanted for multiple October thefts at the Old Navy at 5239 Gosford Road.
On Oct. 25 and 27, the suspects entered the business and selected an assortment of jeans on display near the front of the business and fled on foot without paying, according to BPD.
The first suspect was described as a Hispanic male, standing about 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 160 to 170 pounds and was wearing a black T-shirt and dark jeans at the time of the incident. The second suspect was described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 135 pounds and was wearing a gray t-shirt and dark jeans at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Eric Celedon at 326-3964 or the BPD at 327-7111.
