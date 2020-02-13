The Bakersfield Police Department requests community assistance identifying a suspect who committed an October carjacking in the 4100 block of Cottonwood Road.
On Oct. 22, the suspect told the victim he had a firearm when he took the vehicle from her, but no firearm was seen during the offense, according to BPD. The victim’s vehicle was recovered the same day, in the area of East Pacheco Road and Union Avenue.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 30s, standing about 6 feet tall, with a slim build, a bald head and a goatee. He was wearing a gray sweatshirt under a black jacket with grey or blue pants at the time of the incident.
BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this case to call 327-7111 or Detective Jordan at 326-3872.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.