The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking community assistance identifying the driver and vehicle involved in a July 20 hit-and-run collision in the parking lot of a business in the 3700 block of Ming Avenue.
The suspect vehicle is described as a purple or maroon BMW 325i, with a red hood, black bumper and black rims. The driver is described as a Black man, 20 to 25 years old, tall in height, weighing about 210 pounds, who was wearing a red T-shirt, and light colored jeans, according to BPD.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Officer Dollschnieder at 326-3957 or BPD at 326-7111.
(2) comments
Droopy Pants Matter
Pull up your pants you moron!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.