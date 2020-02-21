The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying a suspect wanted for a Jan. 27 armed robbery at a Carl’s Jr. located at 815 Real Road.
The suspect entered the restaurant, brandished a firearm at employees and demanded currency before fleeing on foot, according to BPD.
The suspect was described as a black man in his 40s, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall with a medium build. He was was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and bright blue shoes at the time of the incident, BPD said in a release.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call detective McIntyre at 326-3921 or the BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.