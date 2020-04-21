The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a suspect wanted for a Feb. 7 theft at the Famous Footwear located at 5243 Gosford Road.
The suspect is described as a black woman in her late 20s, weighing about 160 pounds, standing 6 feet tall, who was wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt at the time of the incident and was driving an older model gray sedan, according to BPD.
Anyone with more information is encouraged to call Senior Officer Guinn at 326-3273 or BPD at 327-7111.
