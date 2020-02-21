The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying a suspect wanted for a Feb. 13 burglary suspect at Prime Sports Nutrition, located at 4800 White Lane, Suite G, according to BPD.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man in his 20s, who was wearing a baseball hat with a purple brim, a gray hooded sweatshirt with two black horizontal stripes on each sleeve, a black shirt, light blue jeans, black and tan shoes, and black gloves at the time of the incident, BPD said in a news release.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Looney at 326-3541 or BPD at 327-7111.
