The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying an armed robbery suspect from a Feb. 16 robbery at an Express Liquor located at 928 Flower Street.
The suspect is described as Hispanic man, in his 30s, standing 6 feet tall, with a medium build and short hair, according to a BPD news release. The suspect was wearing a hooded burgundy and blue Converse sweatshirt, dark jeans, black shoes and was armed with a handgun during the robbery, which occurred at 6:11 p.m.
BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this case to call 327-7111 or detective D. Jordan at 326-3872.
