The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a suspect wanted for a Dec. 3 burglary at Déjà Vu, located at 1524 Golden State Avenue.
At about 6:05 a.m., the suspect was caught on surveillance video entering the business and removing items.
The suspect is described as a black man, standing 6 feet tall, weighing about 160 pounds with a slim build, in his late 20s, with black hair and black facial hair. The suspect was wearing a light colored “Titans” sweatshirt, light colored sweats and gray shoes at the time of the incident.
BPD encourages anyone with information to call 327-7111 or detective Lindy Poteete at 326-3861.
