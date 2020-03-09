The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying two armed suspects from a Feb. 23 robbery at Circle K located at 1030 Oak Street.
The robbery occurred around 12:11 a.m.
The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man, in his 20s, standing between 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing between 120 to 130 pounds with a mustache, according to a BPD news release. The suspect was wearing a red baseball cap, black sweatshirt and black jeans at the time of the incident, according to BPD. He was armed with a silver semi-automatic handgun.
The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man, in his 20s, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 120 to 130 pounds with a mustache, according to BPD. The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black Washington Nationals baseball hat at the time of the incident.
BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this case to call 327-7111 or detective D. Jordan at 326-3872.
