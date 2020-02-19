The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking community assistance identifying a suspect in a Feb. 5 commercial burglary at Miniso, located inside the Valley Plaza Mall.
The suspect made entry into Miniso during the evening hours and removed several items before fleeing, according to BPD.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 30s with a slim build, and was wearing a black “Jordan” hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a gray beanie and gloves
BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this case to contact 327-7111 or detective Joshua Deutinger 326-3544.
