The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying and locating a suspect involved in an April 26 burglary at Valley Gun, located at 2728 Chester Avenue.
The suspect was observed breaking into a storage container to the rear of the business just before 10 a.m. before fleeing in a vehicle, according to a BPD news release.
BPD described the suspect as a white or Hispanic man, and the vehicle as a white 2001 Chrysler Voyager with California license plate number 4ROS922.
Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective Lindy Poteete at 326-3861 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.