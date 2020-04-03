The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying and locating a suspect in a Jan. 25 burglary at The Wilderness Church, located at 3819 River Boulevard.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, with black or brown hair and a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black shoes at the time of the incident.
The suspect vehicle is described as a black two door possible Honda Accord with a red bumper, according to BPD.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Lindy Poteete at 326-3861 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
