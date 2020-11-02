The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance locating a missing at-risk woman.
Susan Fairgood, 68, was last seen on Monday in the area of Jewetta Avenue and Brimhall Road. Fairgood is considered at risk due to medical conditions, according to BPD.
BPD described Fairgood as a Black woman, standing 5-feet tall and weighing between 120 and 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a purple sweater with a pink heart on the front and black sweatpants with a white stripe down the sides, the BPD said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.