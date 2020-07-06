The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance attempting to locate a missing girl who is considered at risk due to a medical condition.
Katlyn Kinoshita, 17, was last seen at 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of Monitor Street, according to BPD.
Kinoshita is described as white, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 162 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes and was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and black shoes at the time she was last seen.
Kinoshita may be in the company of a Hispanic man, 25 to 30 years old, standing 6 feet tall, who was wearing a white shirt at the time of the incident and occupying a black two-door sedan.
Anyone with information regarding Kinoshita’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact BPD at 327-7111.
