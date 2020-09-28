The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance locating a missing 17-year-old girl who's considered at risk due to a medical condition.
Alexis Palmer was last seen on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. in the 4500 block of Cosmo Street.
BPD described Alexis as a white female, standing 5-foot-3 inches tall, weighing 90 pounds. She has brown eyes, brown and green hair and was last seen wearing a white crop top, blue jeans and black boots, BPD said.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.
All these pretty little girls going missing in Bakersfield, and no one sees it as a problem?
