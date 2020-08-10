The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance locating a missing teenager considered at risk due to a medical condition.
Rabecca Hayes, 13, was last seen Friday at 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Holtby Road.
BPD described Hayes as a white female, standing 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighing 148 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and a brown birthmark on the right side of her forehead, BPD said.
She was last seen wearing a red crop top style shirt and black and grey tie-dye sweats.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to contact BPD at 327-7111.
