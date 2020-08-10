RABECCA HAYES

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance locating a missing teenager who is considered at risk due to a medical condition, according to BPD.

 Courtesy of the Bakersfield Police Department

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance locating a missing teenager considered at risk due to a medical condition.

Rabecca Hayes, 13, was last seen Friday at 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Holtby Road.

BPD described Hayes as a white female, standing 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighing 148 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and a brown birthmark on the right side of her forehead, BPD said.

She was last seen wearing a red crop top style shirt and black and grey tie-dye sweats.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to contact BPD at 327-7111.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.