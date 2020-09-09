The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance locating a missing 13-year-old boy.
Manuel Carreno was last seen on Sunday at 8 p.m. in the 11200 block of Vista Del Valle Drive. Carreno is considered at risk because he has no prior history of running away, according to BPD.
BPD described Carreno as a Hispanic boy, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark colored sweatpants.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
