The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for public assistance locating a Jan. 28 burglary suspect of Verdugo Market 6, located at 724 Oak Street.
At around 3:40 a.m. the suspect was caught on video surveillance forcibly entering and removing items from the business, according to BPD.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, with a light brown goatee, a medium build, who was wearing a black leather jacket, camouflage pants and a brown beanie at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call detective Max Hernandez at 326-3567 or BPD at 327-7111.
