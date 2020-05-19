The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance locating a suspect for attempted murder Sunday night.
BPD identified the suspect as 41-year-old Angel Manuel Almaraz. He stands 5-foot-3 and weighs about 160 pounds, BPD said in a news release. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Almaraz has an active arrest warrant for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and gang participation, BPD said.
Just after 10 p.m., BPD officers responded to the 3000 block of San Dimas Street regarding a shooting that just occurred.
The victim was shot multiple times and sustained serious injuries. He's in stable condition and is expected to survive, BPD said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective McIntyre at 326-3921 or BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.