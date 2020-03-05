The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for assistance locating a man who is considered at risk due to medical conditions.
Phillip Mojica, 64, is described as a Hispanic male, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Mojica was wearing a blue shirt, black track pants and using a cane when last seen Tuesday around 11 p.m.
Mojica was last seen at his residence on Pricilla Lane, according to BPD.
BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this investigation to call 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.