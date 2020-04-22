The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a suspect wanted for a Feb. 7 theft at a Great Clips located at 2200 Panama Lane.
The suspect stole a wallet that another patron at the business left unattended, according to BPD.
The suspect is described as a white woman, about 25 to 35 years old, with brown hair and a medium build.
Anyone with more information is encouraged to call Senior Officer Guinn at 326-3273 or BPD at 327-7111.
