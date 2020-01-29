The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking assistance identifying a suspect in a Wednesday morning assault on a bike path north of the 9600 block of Stockdale Highway.
Around 6:15 a.m., the victim was startled by the sound of a suspect running towards her from behind, according to BPD. When she turned and faced the suspect, he grabbed her by the shoulders. The victim was able to pepper spray the suspect and fight him off, BPD said in a release. The suspect fled in an unknown direction.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his mid 20s, standing about 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, about 160 pounds. During the incident he was wearing a gray, white and black camouflage hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, black athletic style pants with three vertical white stripes on the sides, and black Vans or Converse-style shoes with white soles.
BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this case to call 327-7111 or detective Phippen at 326-3810.
