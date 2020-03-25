The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying a suspect wanted for vehicle burglary Tuesday at a Mobil Gas station at 5401 Stockdale Highway.
At around 1:57 p.m. the suspect allegedly broke into a vehicle and removed items including 23 cartons of cigarettes, according to BPD.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighing 180 pounds. He was wearing a black baseball hat, black T-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and black sneakers at the time of the incident.
His vehicle is described as an older model, dark green Honda Accord with four doors.
BPD asks anyone with information to call 327-7111 or contact Detective Jeff Martin with the Kern County Auto Theft Task Force.
