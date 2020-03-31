The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying two suspects wanted for robbery on Feb. 1 at the Home Depot on 4001 Ming Ave.
The suspects assaulted a staff member before fleeing with merchandise, according to BPD.
The first suspect is described as a 15-year-old African American boy, standing 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans at the time of the incident, according to BPD.
The second suspect is described as a 15-year-old African American boy, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and tan pants at the time of the incident, according to BPD.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective L. Rodriguez at 326-3947 or BPD at 327-7111.
