The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking community assistance identifying two suspects responsible for a May 9 residential burglary in the 2900 block of St. Mary’s Street.
BPD described one of the suspects as a Hispanic man, who was wearing a black hat, a black shirt, black shorts and black shoes. The other suspect is described as a Hispanic woman, with long black hair in a bun, and she was wearing a black tank top and tan leggings at the time of the incident.
The suspect vehicle is described as a black four-door Mitsubishi Gallant with black rims and an unknown license plate number, according to BPD.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lindy Poteete at 326-3861 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
