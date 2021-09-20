You have permission to edit this article.
BPD seeks assistance identifying two people suspected of 'numerous' Valley Plaza thefts

The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public's help in identifying two people suspected of numerous thefts at Valley Plaza mall.

BPD described one of the suspects in a news release as a Hispanic woman, 30 to 35 years old, with black hair, a cheetah print COVID-19 mask, wearing a black shirt, blue jeans with a Raiders tattoo on her right hand.

The agency said the other suspect is a Hispanic man, also 30 to 35 years old, with a medium build, a blue COVID-19 mask, wearing a red hat and a yellow shirt.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective A. Watkin at 661-326-3558.

