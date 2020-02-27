The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying two suspects believed to be responsible for a Jan. 19 business burglary at 2000 Oak Street.
The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, with a medium build and a beard. He was wearing a black Adidas baseball cap with a white logo, a gray shirt, a dark colored jacket and blue jeans.
The second suspect is described as a white or Hispanic woman in her 20s, with a slim build and light brown hair. She was wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, red shoes, a beige scarf and sunglasses.
