The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying two burglary suspects at a residence in the 4500 block of Lonerock Avenue.
The burglary took place just after 11 p.m. on Feb. 11.
The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, standing 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a medium build and a medium complexion, according to BPD. The suspect was wearing a black vest, dark-green long sleeve shirt, a baseball cap, blue jeans and white shoes.
The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, standing 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a slim build and a medium complexion, according to BPD. The suspect was wearing a burgundy hooded sweatshirt with white lettering across the chest, a baseball cap, blue jeans and black shoes.
The suspects were driving a white Toyota 4 door vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call detective Max Hernandez at 326-3567 or BPD at 327-7111.
