The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying three suspects wanted for a Jan. 26 robbery at Lowe’s at 1601 Columbus St.
Two suspects took merchandise and left without paying for it while a third suspect tripped an employee who was in pursuit of them and brandished a firearm, according to BPD.
The first suspect is described as a black man, about 35 years old, standing 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds,with black short braided hair, who was wearing a black jacket with gray sleeves, dark jeans and dark Nike shoes at the time of the incident, according to BPD.
The second suspect is described as a black woman, about 35 years old, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with shoulder length black hair, who was wearing a black jacket with white sleeves, light blue jeans, black and white Converse style shoes at the time of the incident, according to BPD.
The third suspect is described as black man, about 65 years old, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds, who was wearing a tan or mustard colored hat, a blue and black checkered vest, a light gray long-sleeve shirt, light blue jeans, light colored shoes and was armed with a small caliber handgun at the time of the incident, according to BPD.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective L. Rodriguez at 326-3947 or BPD at 327-7111.
