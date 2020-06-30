The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying three burglary suspects from April 23-24 at the CosmoProf, located at 1525 Columbus Street Suite No. 500, which was burglarized three separate times.
Here's BPD's descriptions of the suspects:
• Hispanic man in his 20s, with medium-length black hair and brown eyes, wearing a black long-sleeve shirt, white apron, black pants and black shoes.
• Hispanic man with brown eyes, wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes, and neon green and yellow gloves.
• Hispanic man wearing a black mask, red hooded sweatshirt, black pants and carrying a black duffel bag.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Lindy Poteete at 326-3861 or BPD at 327-7111.
