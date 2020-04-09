The Bakersfield Police Department requests community assistance identifying two suspects wanted for a Feb. 2 robbery of Target, located at 3401 Mall View Road.
According to a BPD news release, the suspects filled a shopping cart with more than $700 worth of merchandise and tried to exit the store. When store personnel detained them, the suspects used pepper spray to escape and fled, BPD said.
The first suspect is described as Hispanic man in his 40s, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 240 pounds, with a goatee. He was wearing a grey hat and a black and white plaid shirt at the time of the incident, according to BPD.
The second suspect is described as a Hispanic woman in her 40s, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing about 220 pounds, with black medium length hair. She was wearing a beige long sleeved shirt and blue jeans at the time of the incident, according to BPD.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective L. Rodriguez at 326-3947 or BPD at 327-7111.
I knew It!! Sasquatch does exist! And they're married!!!!
