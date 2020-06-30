The Bakersfield Police Department seeks community assistance identifying two suspects wanted for questioning in regards to a sexual assault that took place June 23 in the 100 block of 17th Street.
BPD described the suspects as:
• Hispanic man, 20 to 30 years old, standing 5 foot 10 with a medium build, brown eyes, dark short hair and a tattoo with cursive writing on his left shoulder.
• Black man with light complexion, 30 years old, standing 6-foot with a slim build, brown eyes, a dark short beard and a black dot tattoo under his left eye.
The suspects were last seen in a newer model, four-door, black Mercedes Benz, BPD said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Petris at 326-3554.
