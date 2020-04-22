The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying two suspects responsible for an April 17 commercial burglary at Dunbar Brothers Maxi Storage Units, located at 1831 Golden State Avenue.
BPD described the first suspect as a Hispanic man, about 30 to 40 years old. He was wearing a black baseball hat, gray long-sleeve shirt and gloves at the time of the incident.
The second suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, according to BPD. He was wearing a black-and-red checkered jacket and gray pants at the time of the incident.
BPD said the suspect vehicle is described as a green Chevrolet extended cab pickup truck that has been lowered with stock rims.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Lindy Poteete at 326-3861 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
