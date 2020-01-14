The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the community’s assistance identifying suspects responsible for an October theft at 2055 McKee Road.
On Oct. 26 at GIC Transport, an employee observed the suspects taking items from the yard and took a photo of the suspect vehicle. The suspect vehicle was later found to have a stolen license plate, according to BPD.
The first suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s with a medium build. The second suspect is described as a white man in his late 30s with a heavy build. The suspect vehicle is described as an early 2000s green Toyota truck with two doors that was displaying the California license plate 6H57089 at the time of the incident.
BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this case to call 327-7111 or senior officer Guinn at 326-3273.
