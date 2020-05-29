The Bakersfield Police Department seeks community assistance identifying a suspect wanted for an auto theft Wednesday in the 3100 block of San Emidio Street.
At about 6:45 p.m. the victim started his vehicle to cool the interior and briefly left the car running unattended. The suspect entered the vehicle and fled the area, BPD said in a news release.
BPD described the suspect as a white or Hispanic man, 30 to 40 years old, between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet tall with a medium build, black shaggy hair and an unkempt beard. He was wearing a black hooded Nike sweatshirt, dark athletic pants and gray and white sneakers.
The victim’s vehicle has since been recovered, BPD said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Hatfield at 497-5710 or BPD at 327-7111.
