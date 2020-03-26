The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a suspect wanted for two cases of grand theft on Jan. 22 at BS&E Equipment Rental’s locations at 1919 Columbus Street and 6319 District Boulevard.
The suspect used two different false identifications to rent equipment which he never returned, according to BPD.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 60s, with gray receding hair, a gray mustache and goatee.
Anyone with further information is asked to call Officer Guinn at 326-3273 or BPD at 327-7111.
