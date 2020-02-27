The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help identifying a man wanted for questioning regarding a Feb. 8 burglary at a house in the 8700 block of Maggiore Lane.
The burglary occurred at about 3:45 p.m., according to BPD.
The suspect is described as a white man about 40 to 50 years old, standing 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds with short grey hair. He was wearing a black shirt with a logo on the front, blue jeans and dark grey shoes at the time of the incident.
BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this case to call 327-7111 or detective Dunn at 326-3876.
