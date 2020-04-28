The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying a suspect wanted for questioning in a April 13 burglary and fraud investigation.
The burglary occurred on at a residence located in the 10000 block of Treetop Avenue and at 9:19 p.m., the suspect used the victim’s stolen credit card at Dulai Mini Mart, located at 1915 North Chester Ave., according to BPD.
The suspect is described as a white woman in her 30s, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 155 pounds, with long bleach blond hair and brown roots according to BPD. The suspect was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and black flip-flops at the time of the incident. The suspect had several tattoos on her arms, including multiple stars on right forearm or wrist, a faded star tattoo on right elbow, "HATE" tattooed on the inside of her left wrist with "LOVE" possibly tattooed on the outside of her left wrist, according to BPD.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or the BPD at 327-7111.
