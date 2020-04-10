The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a suspect wanted for assault on March 2 at the GET Bus Terminal at 2129 Chester Avenue.
The suspect and an individual were engaged in an argument before things turned physical, BPD said in a news release. The suspect kicked the victim in the head several times while the victim was on the ground, according to BPD.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 20 to 25 years old, with short black hair and a goatee, and a tattoo on his left forearm. He was wearing a gray T-shirt, tan pants and black shoes with white soles at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Ryan Clark at 326-3858 or BPD at 327-7111.
