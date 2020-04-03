The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a suspect wanted for a Jan. 31 robbery at the Home Depot located at 8700 Rosedale Highway.
The suspect was confronted by loss prevention when he was observed concealing merchandise, according to a BPD news release. The suspect responded by cutting the loss prevention agent with a box cutter before fleeing the store, BPD said.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, with dark hair and clean shaven. He was wearing a button-up light blue shirt with a dark blue T-shirt underneath and light blue ripped jeans at the time of the incident, according to BPD.
Anyone with further information is asked to call Officer Guinn at 326-3273 or BPD at 327-7111.
