The Bakersfield Police Department seeks assistance identifying a suspect vehicle involved in a Tuesday morning fatal hit-and-run with a bicyclist in the 300 block of Oak Street.
At about 5:15 a.m. the Bakersfield Police Department responded to an injury traffic collision involving a bicyclist. Officers discovered a bicyclist towing a shopping cart had been struck by a vehicle, which fled.
The bicyclist suffered major injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The bicyclist’s identity will be determined by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.
The suspect vehicle is described as a late 1990s to early 2000s model GMC Sierra pick-up truck, possibly brown in color with front end damage, according to BPD.
This is the 17th traffic fatality on city roadways in 2020, according to a BPD news release.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.