The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying a suspect vehicle involved in a April 1 business burglary at Cigar Town, located at 5613 Calloway Drive.
The car is a white, four-door, possible 2010 BMW 5 Series with tinted windows, according to BPD.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Dunn at 326- 3876 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
