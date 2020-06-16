The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking community assistance identifying the driver and vehicle involved in a non-injury hit-and-run April 11 in the 2700 block of South H Street.
The collision occurred in a parking lot just before 5 p.m., BPD said in a news release.
BPD described the driver as a Hispanic man, possibly in his 50s. He was wearing a white tank top and red shorts.
The suspect vehicle is described as a newer-model white Toyota Tundra.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Officer Dollschnieder at 326-3957 or BPD at 327-7111.
