The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying a suspect wanted for questioning in a suspected June 5 battery during a protest in the 9600 block of Hageman Road.
BPD described the suspect as a Hispanic man, 25 to 30 years old, standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 225 pounds, with long brown hair, a short beard and tattoos on his chest and arms. He was wearing a white sweatshirt, gray pants and white shoes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or BPD at 327-7111.
