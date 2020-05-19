The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance identifying a suspect involved in the theft of a trailer Saturday at a business in the 500 block of East California Avenue.
According to video surveillance, the suspect cut the gate lock and stole a black, 2019, two-axle, Faria trailer with a black toolbox attached, according to a BPD news release.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, who was wearing a gray T-shirt and dark colored jeans, BPD said.
The suspect car is described as a dark colored Nissan truck, with a crew cab and stock rims.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111 or Detective Jeff Martin 201-8610.
